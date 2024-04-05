Findlay Events for Total Eclipse

With the total solar eclipse hitting Findlay on April 8, the city has many different events to both celebrate and prepare for the eclipse. Events for the eclipse will run all the way through the 8.

April 6

The Camp Berry Solar Eclipse Party at 10:30 am to 4 pm. This is a Solar Eclipse Party and a fun opportunity to do some learning before the Solar Eclipse happens.

Great Solar Eclipse over Ohio at 8 pm to 10 pm. Steve Rice from the Millstream Astronomy Club will present a program about the upcoming solar eclipse where he will explain what will be happening in Findlay and how to safely view this spectacular event.

FBC Celestial Bash at 11 am to 3 pm. immerse yourselves in the captivating world of the upcoming total solar eclipse with activities, goodies, eclipse merch, food special, and our exclusive galaxy Margarita, all set against the backdrop of TWO extraordinary beer releases crafted especially for the solar eclipse.

April 7

W.E.T. Pre-Eclipse Party at 11 am to 8 pm. Get ready for the Eclipse at West End Tavern with a day filled with cosmic fun.

PrE-clipse Party at 2 pm to 11 pm. Join Alexandria’s on Sunday for Findlay’s biggest PrE-clipse Party on the first floor Tap Room Bar and second floor Upper Deck Bar.

Forward to the Moon at 3 pm to 5:30 pm. Kari Byron from Crash Test World and MythBusters launches us on a journey beyond the Earth towards a sustainable future in space.

Out of the World Eclipse Dinner at 5 pm to 7 pm. Join Mt. Blanchard for an Out of the World Eclipse Dinner with sandwiches, soups and desserts for sale.

Hancock Hotel Eclipse Party at 6 pm to 10 pm. Kick-off this once in a lifetime event with a welcome party at the Hancock Hotel. In addition to heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

April 8

After Eclipse Star Party at 9 pm to 10 pm. The solar eclipse will be over at this time but that does not mean the fun has to end.