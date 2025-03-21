Findlay Spring Model Train Show Returns with Nostalgic Charm

Model train enthusiasts and families alike will gather on Sunday, March 23, for the annual Findlay Spring Model Train Show, hosted by the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation at 12505 County Road 99. Running from 10 am to 3:30 pm, the event promises a day filled with nostalgia, craftsmanship, and railroad history.

With admission set at $5 for adults and free entry for children under 13 (when accompanied by an adult), visitors can explore a train barn brimming with vendors showcasing model trains, toy trains, and railroad memorabilia. Collectors and hobbyists will have the chance to buy, sell, and trade while admiring detailed layouts and historic artifacts.

Beyond the vendor tables, attendees can enjoy the museum’s model train displays and browse the on-site gift shop. Adding to the excitement, the quarter-scale 901 steam train and the historic Riverside train will be running throughout the day, offering rides for an additional fee of $3 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under.

With free parking, food service, and handicap accessibility, the event is designed to welcome train lovers of all ages.

For more information, visit nworrp.org/spring-model-train-show.html.