Fun Fall Activities in Findlay

Halloween Express

9/29/2023 6:30pm

You’ve ridden the trains during the daylight – now come out to experience a night time train ride! A non-scary Halloween train ride for the whole family around our tracks to see the Halloween decorations after dark.

Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under.

Halloween Express takes place Fridays and Saturdays 6:30-9 p.m. Check out the Pumpkin Train during the day!

12505 County Road 99

Findlay, OH

Tracks to the Past Antique Machinery Show

10/6/2023 9:00am

Come out to NWORRP to experience antique machinery of all kinds including steam engines, gas engines, tractors, doddle bugs, operating sawmill, shingle mill, baker fan, and much more.

Ride the Pumpkin Train during the day or the Halloween Express after dark.

Admission is $2 per person for the show only, or $5 for show admission and unlimited train rides.

12505 County Road 99

Findlay, OH

Creepy Critters

10/13/2023 6:00pm

With Halloween approaching, the idea of ghouls and monsters are on people’s minds. In the animal kingdom, there are many ghoulish and creepy looking animals. This program will explore some of the creepy critters you might find in Hancock County, such as the star-nosed mole and the Virginia opossum, and we will also look at examples of creepy animals from around the world.

Riverbend Recreation Area

Big Oaks Activity Area

Shelter 3

6 PM

Families with children ages 10 and up.

Free; registration is not required.

Maclain Teeple

mteeple@hancockparks.com

Shelter #3, 16618 TR 208

Findlay, OH

Ghosts of Providence (Adults and 7+)

10/13/2023 7:00pm

Encounter spirits from the ghost town of Providence on this guided lantern tour.

13827 US 24 West

Grand Rapids, OH

3rd Annual Sensory Friendly Trick or Treat

10/14/2023 11:00am

Who wants to come join us for our 3rd Annual Sensory Friendly Trick or Treat? This year will be amazing!

This event is for families who have a loved one with special needs of any age, their siblings and friends. We’ll be dressed up in fun, non-scary costumes and we’ll pass out non-edible fun treats! Feel free to come in your costumes too!

Simply pull up to the entrance of the Wyandot Shelter House at Ottawa Metro Park. We’ll have tables set up so you can drive thru and stop at each one. We’ll bring you the bags and (nonedible) treats. Children/adults with different needs and siblings, friends must be present to receive a bag.

This is a free event. We are so excited to share the fun of Trick or Treat! We know many people with different needs of all ages, enjoy the fun of trick or treating, so we hope you come and grab a sensory friendly bag!

Event is hosted by Autism Life Center. Treats are sponsored by, -Autism Life Center -The Artist Within -The Boyles family and more! For more information please contact Autism Life Center at 567-825-8921, autismlifecenter@gmail.com, or feel free to Fb message us.

2632 Ada Rd

Lima, OH

Poe in the Parlor

10/17/2023 6:30pm

all of American literature, no writer is more closely associated with the Halloween season than Edgar Allan Poe. Poe was one of the first authors to earn a living from his craft, and he is credited with inventing the detective story as well as an early contributor to what later became the genre of science fiction. But Poe is most often remembered for his unnerving and macabre poetry and short stories. President Rutherford B. Hayes, a lifelong avid reader, had a three-volume anthology of Poe’s work in his personal library. Hayes Presidential Library will remember the legacy of Edgar Allan Poe by hosting Poe in the Parlor in the Hayes Home. Guests will enjoy a dramatic live reading of some of Poe’s work set against the dark ambiance of a Victorian mansion in the evening. Hayes Home Guide Kent McClary will be the reader. Tickets are required and can be purchased below (coming soon). Tickets are $10 for non-members and $8 for Hayes Presidential members. Sponsored by KF Construction & Excavating, LLC. Back to All Events

Fremont, OH

Lima Noon Optimist Safety City Trick or Treat

10/21/2023 12:00pm

700 Collett St

Lima, OH

Poe Ditch Halloween Bash 2023

10/21/2023 12:00pm

Come join us for a spooktacular Halloween celebration at the Poe Rd Music Sanctuary in Grand Rapids, OH, USA. Get ready for a night filled with frights, fun, and fantastic music! Whether you’re a vampire, witch, or zombie, this event is for everyone who loves to get their scare on. Dance the night away to hauntingly good tunes, enjoy delicious treats, and show off your creative costumes. So mark your calendars and get ready for a Halloween party you won’t forget!

24401 Poe Rd W

Grand Rapids, OH

Project H.O.P.E. Halloween on Horseback

10/21/2023 12:00pm

A Fun way to Trick or Treat

The children ride one of Project Hope’s special horses down a trail (with the aid of two side walkers for safety) and stop at 10 stations with games to play.

Registration is required.

6645 Township Rd 215

Findlay, OH

Spooktacular!

10/21/2023 5:00pm

The Hancock Historical Museum will host an evening of fun for all ages at a Halloween “Spooktacular!” on Saturday, October 21st from 5-8pm. Enjoy tours through the “haunted” Hull House, built in 1881. Sample seasonal treats cooked over the hearth in the historic Crawford Log House. Decorate pumpkins and cookies. Children will enjoy face-painting, crafts and games throughout the museum’s multiple buildings. Guests are encouraged to come in costume! The Children’s Museum of Findlay, Hancock Parks District, and the Blanchard River Watershed Partnership will also be on-hand with activities for attendees.

422 W Sandusky St

Findlay, OH

TRICK OR TREAT HALLOWEEN TRAIN

10/21/2023 1:00pm

12505 County Road 99

Findlay, OH

Volunteers Needed!!!!! Trick or Treat on Horseback Project Hope Fundraiser

10/21/2023 11:00am

Volunteers needed to help lead horses, sidewalk, mounting and Dis-mounting, game stations, parking, unicorn pictures, and registration. Questions? Text 419-469-0415

Any volunteers welcome…Under 16 to be accompanied by adult.

Costumes welcome.

6645 TR 215

Findlay, OH

Reptiles and Amphibians: Open House

10/22/2023 1:00pm

With Halloween approaching, the thoughts of scaly and slimy creatures are on people’s minds. But fear not, the creatures we will be looking at are not monsters, they are reptiles and amphibians. Join us and learn all about the various reptiles and amphibians of Hancock County and Ohio. View a variety of informational displays, live reptiles, and animal mounts housed at the Discovery Center. Kids can play with puppets, complete a coloring page, and participate in a turtle themed activity.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve

Discovery Center

1-4 PM

All ages are welcome.

Free; registration is not required.

Maclain Teeple

mteeple@hancockparks.com

1400 Oakwoods Lane

Findlay, OH

Wetlands Hike

10/22/2023 2:00pm

Fall is a wonderful time to observe wildlife in the wetlands at Bright Conservation Area. The fall leaves will brighten our path as we hike the natural unpaved trail hoping to see frogs, mallard ducks, Halloween pennant (a species of dragonfly), and other animals. Wear shoes that are appropriate for hiking in the wetland area.

Bright Conservation Area

Circle Drive Parking Area

2 PM

All ages are welcome.

Free; registration is not required.

Chris Allen

callen@hancockparks.com

10184 Township Road 244

Findlay, OH

Halloween Shadow Puppet Show: The Story of the Jack-O-Lantern

10/23/2023 10:00am

Ever wonder where the idea of the jack-o-lantern came from? Come to our spooky shadow puppet show to hear the origin story of the jack-o-lantern, the Legend of Stingy Jack. After the show, learn all about the history of the jack-o-lantern. Kids can create their own Halloween shadow puppets to create their own stories on a shadow puppet stage, and a fun jack-o-lantern craft.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve

Discovery Center

10 AM

Families with children 3 and up.

Free; registration is not required.

Tim Kleman

tkleman@hancockparks.com

1400 Oakwoods Lane

Findlay, OH

Haunted Origami

10/27/2023 4:00pm

Memorial Book Room

Finish your Halloween decorations with origami ghosts, pumpkins, bats and cats!

650 West Market Street

Lima, OH

Ghost Roast

10/28/2023 7:00pm

Bring the family out for a Ghost Roast by the campfire. This will be an evening of fun sharing your favorite ghost story while roasting marshmallows to make s’mores. There will be a ghostly prize for the best story of the evening. Please bring your own bug spray, drinks or a reusable water bottle. The Ghost Roast may be moved indoors if there is inclement weather.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve

Discovery Center Porch

7-9 PM

Families.

Click here to register with $10 per family by 1 PM Friday, October 27

Minimum: 2/Maximum: 8

Chris Allen

callen@hancockparks.com

1400 Oakwoods Lane

Findlay, OH

Tag Team Comedy w/ Al Snow & David Vox Mullen

10/28/2023 6:00pm

Lima’s own Al Snow comes home for a great night of entertainment.

This will be a Halloween party with VIP Tables, Adult Beverages & More.

Ticket Prices are as followed: $25 a ticket. $40 a ticket includes dinner

$320 8 Person VIP Table including dinner $400 10 Person VIP Table including dinner $480 12 Person VIP Table including dinner

$200 8 Person Table No Dinner or $25 a ticket.

Tickets go on sale August 1st!!

Updated Times For Show:

VIP Doors 5:30pm VIP Dinner 6:00pm General Doors 7:00pm Show Time 8:00pm

7 Town Square

Lima, OH

Vampires in Nature: Open House

10/28/2023 10:00am

With Halloween drawing near, it is very important that you know who the vampires in nature are. There are four real-life vampires: vampire finches, leeches, vampire bats, and candiru catfish. We will be looking at them and insects in nature that we might also think of as vampires, such as the mosquito. There will be some fun games and activities such as vampire teeth toss!

Oakwoods Nature Preserve

Discovery Center

10 AM-4 PM

All ages are welcome.

Free; registration is not required.

Chris Allen

callen@hancockparks.com

1400 Oakwoods Lane

Findlay, OH