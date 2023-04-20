Hancock County’s Downtown Chocolate Tour Raises Money For Kids

Mother’s Day Weekend and Downtown Findlay’s Second Saturday just got a little sweeter.

The United Way of Hancock County’s new fundraiser, the Downtown Chocolate Tour, will be held Saturday, May 13 from 10 am to 2 pm. The event will provide participants with sweets, deals and a way to give back to charity.

“This new event is a great way to show your support for youth in our community and the organizations that serve them,” Angela DeBoskey, CEO of United Way of Hancock County, said. “That it falls on Mother’s Day weekend makes it all the sweeter.”

For $25 a ticket, participants can head to the 25 participating local restaurants and shops in Hancock County during the tour window and collect chocolate treats. Each stop on the tour will not only have chocolate treats, but will also offer special deals. Dietsch’s Pretzels will also be participating in the event.

United Way’s mission has always been to help children and work with local organizations to champion their needs, so it’s only fitting that all the money from the ticket sales will support United Way’s Vulnerable Children’s Initiative. This program helps kids find a better path in life.

Tickets are on sale now, and there are only 300 tickets available so make sure to head to the website and purchase them before they run out.

To pick up a bag and a map, participants can head to the United Way office, 318 W Main Cross St., between 8 am and 4 pm May 11 and May 12. You can also stop at the Hancock Hotel, which happens to be one of the tour stops, at the beginning of the event.

United Way of Hancock County is active on Facebook and updates information about the tour regularly. For any updates, search United Way of Hancock County on Facebook.

For more information, call the United Way office at 419-423-1432, or visit its website liveunitedhancockcounty.org.