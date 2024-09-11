Hancock Park District Host Full Harvest Moon Hike

Explore the Litzenberg Memorial Woods, 6100 US-224, in the glow of the twilight moon.

Join Hancock Park District at Litzenberg Memorial Woods on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm for a Full Harvest Moon Hike.

Meet at the Litzenberg Memorial Woods Gatehouse at 7:30 pm to begin the walk. All ages are welcome for this free event. Registration is not required.

“As the season of autumn approaches, leaves start to change color, nights fill with cooler air, and animals get ready for the cold and snow,” event organizers wrote on the event Facebook page. “What does that mean for nocturnal park residents, like raccoons, owls and bats? Find out as we walk the moon-lit trails.”

Hancock Park District was established in 1970 as Hancock County’s principal outdoor recreation agency. The district was created by Hancock County Probate Court at the request of the City of Findlay and Hancock County. The Hancock Park District provides programs and services throughout the year for people of all ages.

For more information on Hancock Park District’s Full Harvest Moon Hike, visit hancockparks.com/event/full-harvest-moon-hike.