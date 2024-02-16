HomeGuides

Head Out For Trivia Night in Findlay

By Leslie Anne Shore

How long can a whale go without taking a breath? What are the names of three EGOT winners? How many fun facts do you really know? Test your trivia knowledge at these Trivia Nights around Findlay.

False Chord Brewing Co.
326 S Main St.
567-301-2604
Thursdays, 7pm and 8pm

Join False Chord Brewing Co. for trivia night on Thursdays at 7 and 8pm. Enjoy a beer and play one or two rounds of games. Both 1st and 2nd place winners receive five free pint poker chips.

Fern Cafe
452 E. Sandusky St.
419-423-2700
Thursdays, 6pm and 7pm

Hosted by Kristen. Grab a cold one and a delicious meal while playing one or two rounds. Gift cards given to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.

Ralphie’s Findlay
730 W. Trenton Ave.
419-423-1402
Mondays, 6:30pm and 7:30pm

Play two rounds of trivia hosted by James. Gift cards given to 1st and 2nd place teams.

