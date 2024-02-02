Inaugural Winter Artwalk Engages Community, Artists

Artwalk, a popular Flag City resident event, will now take place four times a year, giving people more opportunity to explore all that Findlay creatives have to offer while supporting area businesses.

The first-ever Winter ArtWalk takes place tonight, Friday, Feb. 2 in Downtown Findlay from 5pm to 9pm.

ArtWalk attendees can check out area artwork and musicians while they explore downtown restaurants, businesses and shops as well as check out Findlay’s “Downtown art anchors,” the Findlay Art League, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts and Jones Building Art Studios.

The inaugural event will include 30 different participating downtown businesses. Artists and vendors will be found within walking distance at almost all of the locations. This event allows attendees to connect with the artists and ask questions about their works. Artwork will also be available to purchase at most vendors. Check out the full list of artists and vendors here.

Downtown Findlay will also be alive with the sounds of live music. Hear area musicians at six of the participating locations including, VENYX at Alexandria’s, Trevor Howe at Anvil Whiskey Bar, Brooke Yonut at Elida Candle Company, Jason Wagner at Findlay Brewing Company and Cuduroy Road at Logan’s Irish Pub. Find performance times here.

Many downtown shops are staying open late to give attendees ample time to check out all the businesses and area artists, vendors and musicians. DORA drinks will also be available to drink while you Walk within the DORA boundaries.

Walks will now occur downtown quarterly, taking place in February, May, August and November. Stay up to date with ArtWalk information by following the Facebook and Instagram pages.

Visit Findlay: Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Findlay Art League, Jones Building Artists and Marathon Center for the Performing Arts worked together to create Findlay ArtWalk, a family-friendly event to promote local artists and musicians and highlight area businesses.

For more information, visit https://visitfindlay.com/ArtWalk/.