Japanese Calligraphy, Crafts and Snacks at the Library

Come down to the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library for an hour of Japanese calligraphy and fun on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Going from 2 pm to 3 pm, this event will take place in the Lindamood Room.

As well as being an unique opportunity to learn and practice Japanese calligraphy, this event will be a chance to meet and connect with Japanese students at the University of Findlay who are originally from Findlay’s friendship city, Kawaguchi, Japan.

This event is yet another fruitful progeny of the historic Friendship Agreement made between Kawaguchi, Japan and Findlay in 2018. After almost 30 years of history between the two international cities, the Friendship Agreement was signed as an opportunity to advance business, government and educational relations.

The University of Findlay has since accepted dozens of Japanese exchange students every year, and students from the University of Findlay’s Japanese Language program also do an exchange with a Japanese university as part of the curriculum. This symbiotic relationship has fostered positive relations in educational settings as well as expanding to fun events that connect with the community.

This is event is one such opportunity, featuring calligraphy, other crafting and additional snacks. Although a program recommended for children, grades 2 and up are recommended, and children 8 and under should come with an adult.

Availability is limited, and registration is available online and required for each person attending.

For more information and to register now, visit fhcpl-main-oh.whofi.com.