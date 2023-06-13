Michael’s Craft Store Opens in Findlay

Crafty residents of the Flag City unite: Michael’s arts, crafts and home decor is open for business in Findlay.

As the largest specialty retailer, Michael’s residence in Findlay seems long overdue. The grand opening took place Saturday, June 10 from 9 am to 2 pm and featured a ribbon cutting ceremony, free crafts and maker demos, giveaways and more.

This new location in the Findlay Village Mall features many full-time and part-time jobs that will elevate the Findlay economy. There are also many self-checkout registers, a framing center and more.

One of the features of this new location, along with other Michael’s locations being updated is the self-service of “Buy Online Pick-Up In Store” (BOPIS), as well as curbside pickup. Both advancements are a way to create a more seamless shopping experience for Michael’s Makers.

“We can’t wait to welcome the Findlay community to their new Michaels,” Erendira “E” Flores, the store manager of Michael’s in Findlay, said. “With many of our team members being local themselves, we are all thrilled to offer the best of Michaels to Findlay’s creative community of artists, DIY-ers, teachers, small business owners and more. Everyone is welcome at our craft table.”

The Michael’s team encourages everyone to sign up for the Michael’s Rewards Program, and get the most bang for your buck. There are ways to earn a percentage of what you pay in rewards, as well as receive personalized offers on the supplies, products and store events relevant to the Findlay area.

“At Michaels, our mission is to empower every Maker to bring their creative dreams to life,” Ashley Buchanan, Chief Executive Officer at Michael’s, said. “Getting closer to our Makers allows us to provide them with not only a destination to shop but also a place to get inspired. We’re proud to be bringing even more of that inspiration to the already creative community of Findlay.”

Anyone is welcome to shop at Michael’s. Those interested in a career with Michael’s can visit michaels.com/jobs. To stay up to date on Michael’s news, follow Michael’s on social media @michaelsstores. For more information on the Findlay location, call (419) 324-7404.