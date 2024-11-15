Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation’s North Pole Express Returns

All aboard the North Pole Express!

Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation’s most popular event of the year is back, the North Pole Express runs Fridays and Saturdays 5:30pm-9pm and Sundays 5:30pm-8pm beginning Nov. 22 through Dec. 29.

See Christmas lights and other holiday decorations while taking a ride on the quarter-scale train.

The inside of the train barn will be decorated with over 100 Christmas trees, enjoy taking a stroll through the barn after your ride is complete.

The gift shop will also be decorated for the holiday season, with festive toy model trains to check out.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be there on select nights. Bring your family for a photo-op and a chance to tell Santa what’s on your Christmas list this year.

Check the Facebook page to see when he will be visiting.

“A great place to bring visiting family and friends that has become a family tradition for many,” the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation wrote on the website. “Be sure to bundle up for the train ride!”

Tickets for rides cost $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under.

For more information, visit www.nworrp.org/north-pole-express.html.