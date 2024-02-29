Not Since Tecumseh: Darkness at Midday from Solar Eclipse

On April 8, Ohio will be right in line of a total solar eclipse, something that has not happened since June 16, 1806: an eclipse that was dubbed by some as Tecumseh’s Eclipse.

To say this is rare would be an understatement, with over 200 years separating Tecumseh’s Eclipse and the eclipse set to happen in April.

With this rare event there is a lot to learn. Teaching this information is something that an Instructor of Observational Astronomy at Ohio University, Tom O’Grady, will be doing at the Findlay-Hancock Public Library.

O’Grady will be at the library on March 2 at 3 pm until 4:30 pm. O’Grady will be discussing the dynamics causing solar eclipses and some of the history associated with Tecumseh’s Eclipse, as well as plans for subsequent eclipse expeditions and a few stories about war and peace associated with this unique celestial phenomenon.

For more information go to https://fhcpl-main-oh.whofi.com/calendar/event/42769/s or call the Findlay-Hancock Public Library at 419-422-1712.