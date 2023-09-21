Oktoberfest Makes its Way to Downtown Findlay Once Again

Join the Hancock Historical Museum as they celebrate Oktoberfest, an annual festival traditionally held in Munich, Germany is being brought to downtown Findlay from 2 pm to 10:30 pm on Sept. 23.

Oktoberfest Findlay was started in 2015 as a way to honor the German heritage of Hancock County.

Hancock County is home to another well known Oktoberfest, the Jenera Oktoberfest. Beginning in 1973 and for over twenty years, the weekend-long festival was celebrated in August. The community lead effort created a very successful festival, drawing locals and out-of-staters alike to enjoy this German Heritage celebration.

This event is one of the largest single-day events in Findlay and Hancock County. The festival will feature live authentic German music and entertainment, a plethora of contests, authentic German food from local vendors like Schmidt’s Sausage Haus, the Kinderplatz Kid Zone for younger children and a vast selection of over 30 domestic and German beers.

Attendees can savor the flavors of Germany with a wide array of traditional dishes, including bratwurst, sauerkraut, schnitzel and soft pretzels.

Attendees can also participate in contests like the stein-holding competition for a chance to win prizes. These challenging and fun events test both your strength and endurance.

Get ready to dance the polka and enjoy live music throughout the weekend. Local and regional bands such as The Aaron Dussing Band will be performing a variety of German and popular tunes, creating a lively and festive atmosphere.

Admission to Oktoberfest is $5 for 21 and over, $3 under 21. Attendees must register for Masskrugstemmen (Stein Holding), Beer Tray Obstacle Course, Beer Endurance and Brat Eating Contests online.

For more information, including a detailed schedule of events and a link to registration visit the official website at www.oktoberfestfindlay.com or call 419-423-4433.