Parental Coaching Educational Sessions at Findlay-Hancock County Public Library

Becoming a parent is filled with new adventures, but also new challenges. Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is here to help you navigate both the new adventures and challenges that come with parenthood.

Join Findlay-Hancock County Public Library for a Parental Coaching Educational Sessions every Wednesday and Friday from 10:00am to 12:00pm.

The library has hosted Mini Meet-Ups for parents and children alike since Jan. 30 this year.

Various topics are discussed at the meet-ups, from healthy parenting, behavior management, bringing a baby home for the first time and more.

Dr. Lisa Johnson and Dr. Lisa Sakemiller from Pediatric Occupational Therapists and the University of Findlay’s faculty will host the next two sessions at the library.

On Mar. 8 the doctors will discuss setting up your home for child development and Mar. 15 they will discuss developing family routines.

The events are free to the public. The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library created these meet-ups to give children an opportunity to explore, play and learn while connecting caregivers with other caregivers in the area.

For more information on the Parental Coaching Educational Sessions or other events the library hosts, visit findlaylibrary.org/events.