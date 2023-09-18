Ride a Halloween Train to a Pumpkin Patch in Findlay This Fall

The Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation on 125050 County Road in Findlay is bringing back their Pumpkin Train this year from Sept. 23 to Oct. 22. It will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 pm to 5 pm.

The train features a ¼ scale train ride to and from the pumpkin patch to pick the perfect pumpkin to carve or display this fall. During the train ride you can expect to see a lot of fun fall decorations.

The train ride costs $3 for adults and $2 for children. You can purchase a pumpkin for $5 each. Purchase of pumpkin is not necessary.

Mike Schroder, secretary of the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation, said there will be many other games and activities for people of all ages to participate in, including small 10×10 foot corn mazes checkers, tic-tac-toe, corn hole, hula hoops and inflatables.

The train will also feature an “after hours” ride, kid friendly train ride, from 6pm to 9pm, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 28, called The Halloween Express.

“The Halloween Express is non-scary. We’re not there to scare the kids,” Schroeder said.

The Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation is also throwing several fall events for the community to attend.

The Pumpkin Fest was a two-day event the weekend of Sept. 16 and Sept. 17.

Fest goers had unlimited rides on the Pumpkin Train, as well as listened to live entertainment, bounce in a bounce house, shoot corn cannons and chuck pumpkins for $5 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

They are also having trick or treat twice on the Halloween Express on Oct. 21 from 6:30 pm to 9 pm, and Oct. 28 from 1 pm to 4 pm, and 6:30 pm to 9 pm.

According to the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation, they were established in 1998 an 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable corporation. They are run by all volunteers and have a goal to preserve, promote and educate the community the history of railroads in Northwest Ohio.

The museum features something for all railroad enthusiasts, from model size, quarter scale, to full scale trains, including a relocated railroad depot.

The museum and gift shop will be open during the Pumpkin Train from 1 pm to 5 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information on the Pumpkin Train or any other upcoming events at the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation, visit nworrp.org/events.html.