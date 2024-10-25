The Odd Couple at Fort Findlay Playhouse

Fort Findlay Playhouse presents The Odd Couple.

The Broadway satirical play will take the stage Oct. 25, 26, at 8 pm and Oct. 27 at 3 pm.

“Two suddenly single pals — a sloppy sportswriter and a fastidious news writer — strain their friendship by turning roommates and unconsciously repeating the same mistakes they made in the marriages they just left,” Fort Findlay Playhouse wrote.

The production was directed by Samantha Henry, with Adam Wilford as the Producer and Dan Weinstein as the Rehearsal Assistant.

Oscar Madison is played by Seth Casey and Jeff Lee plays Felix Ungar in the Fort Findlay Playhouse rendition of The Odd Couple.

Other characters include Gwendolyn Pigeon played by Kedryn Roether, Cecily Pigeon played by Heide Raymond, Speed played by Ray Munoz, Murray played by Patrick Davis, Roy played by Matthew Ketner and Vinnie played by Jordan Gottschalk. Rehearsal Assistant Dan Weinstein is the Understudy for the production.

Tickets are available for $15 online. Tickets can also be purchased at the Box Office or by calling 567-525-3636.

For more information on Fort Findlay Playhouse’s The Odd Couple, visit fortfindlayplayhouse.org/oddcouple.