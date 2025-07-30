20th Annual Car Tunes on Main Rolls Into Downtown Findlay

Classic cars, cruising tunes, and community spirit return to downtown Findlay for the 20th Annual Car Tunes on Main, taking place Saturday, Aug. 2, from 12–4 p.m. The beloved event welcomes all vehicles—rain or shine—for an afternoon of nostalgia, friendly competition, and family fun.

Vehicle registration runs from 10 a.m. to noon at LaRiche Chevrolet (East Main Cross & East St.). For just $15, participants can show off their rides and compete for one of 25 Top Vehicle Awards. Once registered, vehicles will be directed to parking downtown.

Attendees can enjoy music from a live DJ, browse unique cars, try their luck in the 50/50 drawing and raffles, and grab a bite from local food vendors. Proceeds from the day support Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services, making this not only a fun gathering but also a chance to support a vital local cause.

Whether you’re showcasing a vehicle or just coming to take in the chrome and camaraderie, Car Tunes on Main offers a high-octane celebration of community.

For more information, visit corvettemuseum.org/event/20th-annual-car-tunes-on-main.