AmVets Post 21 Donation Helps Bridge Lunch Gap at Findlay Schools

Nearly half of Findlay City Schools’ students qualify for federally free and reduced lunches. But for families just outside that threshold who still struggle to keep up with rising costs, the lunch line can be another source of stress. This week, a local veterans’ organization stepped in to help.

Findlay’s AmVets Post 21 donated $1,000 to the district’s lunch program. The gift was organized through the Post’s Ladies Auxiliary, led by president Jenny Miracle-Turner.

“We just wanted to do something to help with the school lunch program. We know that there’s a lot of kids out there that have problems getting their school lunches, and we just want to do something to try to help them,” Miracle-Turner said.

For Miracle-Turner, the effort is personal. “I was born and raised in Findlay, so anything that I can do to help out here in the community is something I’m always about doing,” she added.

Superintendent Andy Hatton emphasized how impactful the donation will be for families caught in the middle — those who don’t qualify for assistance but still face food insecurity.

“Any amount helps. Food insecurity in our county is continuing to rise, and as costs continue to go up and wages don’t, any amount helps any school district to bridge the gap a little bit, especially for families that don’t qualify for that free and reduced lunch. Here in Findlay City Schools, we have about 49% of our families that do qualify for federal free and reduced lunch. But this amount will definitely help numerous kids and numerous families,” said Hatton.

Miracle-Turner stressed that the Auxiliary’s efforts come from a place of service, not recognition. “We’re here to support our veterans and support our community in any way that we can. We’re not doing it for us.”

The Auxiliary plans to continue supporting local charities and organizations in the months ahead, keeping their mission rooted in community care.