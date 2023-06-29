Celebrate Fourth of July in Findlay

Every year, right around the Fourth of July, America prepares for a celebration of patriotism and freedom of the country. Though individuals will plan barbecues, get togethers or bar-hopping stints, one staple celebration of the Fourth of July is the fireworks shows that various counties and cities host to engage residents.

Findlay and the surrounding areas will have many options for people to celebrate the Fourth of July with a firework-filled bang. Check out the local shows, below.

Fri., June 30

Founders Day Fireworks – Whitehouse

Food trucks will set up at 5:30 pm. Fireworks at dusk. The featured viewing areas will be at Blue Creek Metropark on the south and west sides of the quarry and behind Village Hall.

81st 4th of July Celebration – Woodville

Carnival, fun run, parade, beer tent and entertainment. Fireworks Sat., July 1 at 10 pm. South Cherry St. between Erie and Fort Findlay Rd.

Sat., July 1

4th of July Fireworks – Fremont

Fireworks will be shot from the Walsh Park but can be viewed from Rodger Young Park. No Personal Fireworks permitted. S. Front St., Fremont. 10 pm.

Sun., July 2

BG Boom Festival and Fireworks – Bowling Green

Free community festival with inflatables, food trucks and more. Festival begins at 4 pm, fireworks at dusk. Wood County Fairgrounds, Bowling Green.

Mon., July 3

Lighting Up the Sky Independence Day Fireworks – Findlay

5k, kids zone, live music by The Cherry Bombs, food trucks and more. Fireworks at dusk. Fireworks rain date is July 5. Hancock County Fairgrounds.

Tue., July 4

Star Spangled Spectacular – Lima

5k run, kids fishing derby, car show and more. Fireworks at dusk. Faurot Park, Cole St. and North Shore Dr., Lima.

4th of July Parade – Findlay

The parade route will begin at Lincoln St. and run North on Main St., through Downtown Findlay, before ending at Center Street. 11 am.

4th of July Celebration – Portage

Parade begins at 11 am. The Parade will begin at the north-end of the village then proceed south down SR 25 to Enright Park. Enright park will host a car show, food trucks, games, craft vendors and more. Fireworks at dusk.

Ice Cream Social – Findlay

The Findlay Historical Museum will host an old-fashioned Ice Cream Social. 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm.

Independence Day Concert – Fremont Ohio

A patriotic concert by the Toledo Concert Band, featuring members of the Toledo Symphony, played on the verandah of the historic Hayes Home. 2 pm – 3:30 pm.

