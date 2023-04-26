Check Out These Findlay Breweries

Findlay is the second largest city in Northwest Ohio, so it’s only natural that there would be many activities, restaurants and entertainment for residents to enjoy. However, one of the biggest appeals in the Findlay area comes from the plethora of breweries.

With 11 breweries to choose from, Findlay residents will have no shortage of entertainment, food and – most importantly – beer to choose from. For those looking to find the perfect brewery to hang around in, check out this list of Findlay breweries and what they have to offer.

Findlay Brewing Company

Since 2010, Findlay Brewing Company has worked hard to use the staff’s passion for brewing to create beer the customers would love. Originally located on North Main Street, the brewery has relocated to a bigger space on East Crawford Street. Customers can get beers, eat from the full food menu or participate in some of the brewery’s events like a 5K run or board game night.

213 E. Crawford St.

419-419-2739

Tuesday through Thursday 11 am to 10 pm; Friday and Saturday 11 am to 11 pm; Sunday 11 am to 9 pm; Closed Monday.

findlaybrewing.com

Findlay Crafted Nano Brewery

This brewery might be small, but it is mighty. With select craft beer and signature pizza, the brewery has many options for customers to enjoy. There is both indoor and outdoor seating for people to enjoy, and they will often have food trucks come to enhance the experience.

1016 Tiffin Ave.

419-889-2722

Friday 4 pm to 9 pm; Saturday 2 pm to 9 pm; Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm.

Findlay CRAFTed Nano Brewery on Facebook

False Chord Brewing Co.

False Chord claims to craft its beer for the alternative spirit within us all. The flavor comes from sound, with each beer handcrafted based on the musical theme of the brewery. There are often food trucks that provide a menu to pair with the drinks. You can also attend special events at the brewery like trivia nights or paint and sips.

326 S Main St.

567-301-2604

Thursday and Friday 4:30 pm to 10 pm; Saturday 2 pm to 10 pm.

falsechordbrewing.com

Brew U Sports Pub

By day they are a casual hangout with happy hour drinks to spare, and by night Brew U Sports Pub becomes an exciting party location to hang out late into the night. With DJs, karaoke, a wide array of drinks and more, Brew U Sports Pub is not just a casual brewery, but a great rave spot.

316 N Main St.

419-424-0444

Tuesday through Friday 3 pm to 2:30 am; Saturday 12 pm to 2:30 am; Sunday 12 pm to 2 am; Closed Monday.

Brew U Sports Pub on Facebook

Carey Brewing Station

Carey Brewing Station keeps the beers in the state with the creation of all-Ohio beers through regional agricultural products. Its mission is to bring communities together to enjoy the brews and events. The brewery’s entertainment runs the gamut, from live performers and DJs to food trucks, there’s never a dull moment with Carey Brewing Station.

300 E Findlay St.

419-396-5375

Monday and Wednesday 3 pm to 10 pm; Closed Tuesday; Thursday and Saturday 3 pm to 12 am; Friday 2:30 pm to 12 am; Sunday 2 pm to 9 pm.

careybrewingstation.com

Alexandria’s Alexandria’s

At Alexandria’s, the options are endless for your enjoyment. Not only is there a Taproom and an upper deck with live music every weekend, but there is also a rooftop tiki bar with great views. Additionally, there are two big event spaces where people can rent the rooms and host parties. Between the spacious venue, delicious beers and inviting atmosphere, Alexandria’s is a great option for Findlay residents.

132 E Crawford St.

419-424-5750

Taproom: Monday through Thursday 3 pm to 2 am; Friday and Saturday 3 pm to 2 am; Closed Sunday. Upper Deck: Thursday 4 pm to 2 am; Friday and Saturday 4 pm to 2 am. Tiki Bar: Thursday 5 pm to 11 pm; Friday and Saturday 5 pm to 1 am.

alexandriasfindlay.com

1820 BrewWerks

Though this brewery is a bit outside of Findlay, 1820 BrewWerks is a great option for residents to enjoy. In the heart of Kalida, 1820 BrewWerks serves ice cold beers and a full menu starring a variety of pizzas to its customers. Aside from the delicious drinks and food, this brewery has a fun atmosphere with live musical performances or game nights.

105 W Main St.

419-890-1820

Monday through Thursday 11 am to 9 pm; Friday and Saturday 11 am to 10 pm; Sunday 4 pm to 9 pm.

1820brewwerks.com

Arlyn’s Good Beer

Arlyn’s Good Beer is about as true to a taproom as you can get. The space permits a lot of room for customers to enjoy delicious home brewed beers. When the weather is nice, people can enjoy those same drinks outside in the spacious beer garden. For good brews and a good time, Arlyn’s Good Beer is the place to go.

520 Hankey Ave.

419-819-4426

Monday and Tuesday 5 pm to 9 pm; Wednesday through Friday 5 pm to 10 pm; Saturday and Sunday 1 pm to 9 pm.

Arlyn’s Good Beer on Facebook

The UrbanWoody Brewery

The UrbanWoody Brewery serves drinks primarily, but consistently has food trucks and local musicians to spice up the space. More than anything, The UrbanWoody Brewery is known for being a family and veteran owned and operated nano brewery. For some delicious drinks and a family-rooted atmosphere, head to The UrbanWoody Brewery.

105 E Tiffin St.

419-379-6015

Thursday and Friday 5 pm to 10 pm; Saturday 3 pm to 10 pm.

theurbanwoody.com

Juniper Brewing Company

Juniper Brewing Company is known not only for its wide selection of beers, but also for its non-alcoholic menu and coffee drinks. Aside from beers, Juniper offers wine and cocktails, as well as a full menu of food to go with your drinks. For connection, great beverages and a deep-rooted story from the owners, head to Juniper Brewing Company.

145 S Main St.

419-819-4935

Sunday and Monday 8 am to 8 pm; Tuesday through Thursday 8 am to 10 pm; Friday and Saturday 8 am to 11 pm.

juniperbrew.com

The Laird Arcade Brewery

Located in Tiffin, The Laird Arcade Brewery (LAB) serves a strong selection of beers for its eager customers. This brewery, which plays off the idea that the brewers are working in a “lab,” has a quaint atmosphere that is great for any intimate date or friendly catch up.

114 S Washington St.

419-455-1711

Tuesday 5:30 pm to 10 pm; Wednesday and Thursday 4 pm to 10 pm; Friday 3 pm to 12 am; Saturday 12 pm to 12 am; Sunday 12 pm to 6 pm; Closed Monday.

thelairdarcadebrewery.com