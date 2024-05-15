“Chicago: The Musical” at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is presenting Chicago: The Musical on May 19 at 7:30 pm, with the doors opening an hour before showtime. The event will be held at the Marathon Center for Performing Arts’ Donnell Theater at 200 W Main Cross St.

Tickets for the show range between $59 – $129 and are currently sold out. To be added to the waitlist for tickets, contact the Ticket Office at 419-423-2787.

The six-time Tony winner, Chicago: The Musical is Broadway’s longest-running musical with more than 10,000 performances over the 27 years it has been running. The musical was written by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse with music by John Kander. It first opened in 1975 and ran until 1977 then was revived in 1996 by Richard Rodgers.

The musical will be performed by the cast of Chicago on Tour accompanied by The Chicago Band. The tour started on Oct. 4, 2022, in celebration of Chicago’s 25th anniversary.

The musical takes place during Chicago’s Jazz Age in the 1920s telling the story of Roxie Hart, a nightclub dancer who murders her lover as she avoids conviction. Hart hires a criminal lawyer to help her trick the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly by turning her crime into a series of sensational headlines.

For more information and ticket sales visit the MCPA website mcpa.org.