Christmas Carriage Ride & Tea at the Swan House Tea Room

By Findlay Family Contributer
Photo provided via Swan House Tea Room.

Celebrate the season with an afternoon of festive indulgence at the Swan House Tea Room in Findlay, Ohio. On Friday, December 20, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, guests can enjoy a delightful combination of holiday treats and a horse-drawn carriage ride.

Tickets, priced at $20 to $30, include tea or hot chocolate, a freshly baked scone with toppings, a decadent Christmas dessert, and a serving of Christmas crunch. The experience is complete with a charming carriage ride to bring a touch of holiday magic to your day.

Whether sipping tea or savoring sweet treats, this event offers a cozy, memorable way to celebrate the season. Directions and tickets are available online—don’t miss this enchanting holiday tradition!

