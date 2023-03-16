Dr. Andy Hatton To Be Superintendent of Findlay City Schools

The Board of Education (BOE) through Findlay City Schools has decided: after a long, intense search, the next superintendent will be Dr. Andy Hatton.

Effective August 1, 2023, Dr. Hatton will take charge of the Findlay City School district. Dr. Hatton became the top candidate because of his strong understanding of instructional practice, ability to effectively communication with the district’s stakeholders, and, mostly, his passion for serving the students and staff of the Findlay community, according to the Findlay BOE.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Hatton to the Findlay City School District and to the Findlay Community,” Matt Cooper, BOE president, said. “He brings a unique skillset that will elevate our district in many areas, including enhancing our academic achievement which aligns to our strategic plan. We believe in Dr. Hatton and are confident in his ability to lead our district to the top while also communicating progress to all stakeholders.”

After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Ohio Wesleyan University, Dr. Hatton went to Ohio State University to receive a Master of Arts degree in Educational Administration. He then got his Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership from Miami University.

Dr. Hatton started his career as a middle school teacher with Columbus City Schools. He moved into leadership for the first time as the Principal of Dempsey Middle School in Delaware City Schools. After reaching tenure, Dr. Hatton became the Director of Curriculum for Dublin City Schools. He is currently finishing up his time as the Associate Superintendent of Learning and Leadership for Upper Arlington City Schools.

“It will be the honor of my career to serve as the next Superintendent of Findlay City Schools,” Dr. Hatton said. “Findlay is clearly a special place, steeped in pride and history, and I continue to fall more in love every day.”

On top of his experience in teaching children, Dr. Hatton and his wife, Sally, are parents of two. His daughter, Madalyn, is a junior at Bowling Green University, and his son, Noah, plans to attend the University of Cincinnati in the fall of 2023.

Dr. Hatton is very excited to begin in August. Watch his full address of the “Trojan County,” below.