Enjoy Local Art and Food at the Summer Craft Market

If you are in need of a shopping spree Saturday, check out the Summer Craft Market hosted by False Chord Brewing Co on July 13.

The craft market will take place at the City of Findlay Municipal, Parking Lot F, located off W. Crawford Street at 318 Dorney Plaza.

This central venue makes it convenient for community members to gather and support local artists while enjoying the summer atmosphere.

This event is highlighting the talents of creatives from across Northwest Ohio. Attendees can expect a day filled with hand-crafted goods from local artists, including unique artwork, handmade jewelry, custom pottery and more.

In addition to the artisan booths, False Chord Brewing Co. will be offering a selection of their finest craft beers, providing the perfect opportunity to sip on local beers while browsing the market.

This event is perfect for those looking for a one-of-a-kind gift or for those who just want a day to shop from local entrepreneurs.

The event is free to the public with no admissions or tickets needed. Patrons can head over to the City of Findlay Municipal Parking lot between 2:00 and 8:00 pm and enjoy a walk through the market.

If you are really looking for that special hand-crafted item, check out their Facebook page. A meet the makers series is updating every day with introductions for every vendor.

For more information about the event, visit facebook.com/falsechordbrewing

For more information about each vendor, check out www.facebook.com/events/