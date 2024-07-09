Experience Live Music in Findlay

Live music can be found throughout the Findlay area any night for community members to enjoy. There are several event series and venues for people to enjoy a variety of music genres.

Lunchtime Live takes place at the Riverside Park Waterfall Pavilion every Tuesday through July and Aug. Every week hosts a different local musician that performs from 11:30 am to 1 pm. The event is free with family-friendly music.

The Riverside Concert Series takes place at the Riverside Park Band Shell every Wednesday at 7 pm for the rest of July. The free event features area civic and community bands.

Rally in the Alley takes place at the Latham Courtyard in downtown Findlay every Friday until Aug 2. A new artist will perform each week from 5 pm to 8 pm. There is also a different snack sponsor every week to enjoy local eats.

The second annual Music Festival is July 27 from 1 pm to 6 pm at the Riverside Park Band Shell. The event is hosted by The Music Fans, a group in Findlay that promotes live music. Artists that are featured include JD Owen, Nana’s Camaro, D&R and The Music Fans Experience.

Mancy’s Steakhouse is a fine dining establishment located in the Hancock Hotel in downtown Findlay. Every Thursday from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm they host live music for patrons to enjoy while they eat dinner.

Gillig Winery has artists nearly every Saturday from 1 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm for patrons to enjoy while they eat.

Hull’s Trace Wine and Gathering House has artists every Saturday from 5 pm to 8 pm for patrons to enjoy while they eat.

Flighthouse has artists almost every Saturday this summer from 6 pm to 9 pm for patrons to enjoy while they eat.

Many more restaurants and cafes host artists throughout the summer for the community to enjoy with local food.

For more information visit the events and restaurants websites.