Experience Lunchtime Live Series

Still wondering how to spend your lunch break? Head over to the Waterfall Pavilion at Riverside Park for live music, food trucks and fun.

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is hosting its Lunchtime Live series every Tuesday through July and August. The concert series features local family-friendly artists and an outside venue.

Each Tuesday from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm, concertgoers can visit 231 McManness Ave and enjoy a free concert. The venue has plenty of space and patrons are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs to relax.

Lunchtime Live is free for all ages with no sign-up or reservation required. Patrons can either pack their own lunch for a picnic-style experience or can delve into the variety of food trucks provided.

Take a look at the lineup for this July.

July 9 – Ryan Parker

Ryan Parker is the singer/guitarist for the cover band Violet Vinyl. Though flying solo on this date, you won’t want to miss his performance.

July 16 – Kyle White

The singer-songwriter from Toledo has been a staple musician for the community for the last 20 years. Kyle plays a wide range of covers from folk to pop to rock to bluegrass, along with her original songs.

July 23 – Bliss

This all-female band will showcase their harmonies and multi-instrumental talents on this Tuesday in July. Concertgoers will not want to miss this gig.

July 30 – Jason Wagner

Jason Wagner was born and raised in Findlay and will be the last feature in the July concert series. He is known for his performances in folk and bluegrass music.

If you are unsure if you want to pack a lunch, The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts will be posting an update on food truck availability on their Facebook.

For more dates and weather concerns visit, mcpa.org