February Findlay Calendar

Feb. 6, Feb. 8

Storytime

Sing, rhyme, read, craft, and play together.

206 Broadway St. Findlay

Makerspace for Homeschoolers: Washi Tape Workshop

Join your friends at the library for art, science, and engineering projects.

206 Broadway St. Findlay

Feb. 2

Free First Fridays & Make and Take Craft Day

Free Museum admission and make and take craft every first Friday.

13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green

Cosmic Cinema

A monthly viewing party as we count down to the total solar eclipse event on April 8, 2024. This month’s documentary will be NOVA: The Planets – Jupiter.

206 Broadway St., Findlay

Feb. 3

Who Pooped in the Park Hike

Follow the clues to find out which animals pooped in the park. Meet at the Younger Memorial Pavilion. This free program is open to ages 6-9 with an adult.

16618 Township Rd 208, Findlay

Feb. 4

Funday Sunday

The Mazza Museum offers fun, educational, and interactive story times on the first Wednesday of each month. Registration is required.

1000 N Main St., Findlay

Feb. 5 and Feb. 11

Puppet Show: In the Meadow

In Hancock Park District’s puppet show join Nature Lover to explore the meadow.

1400 Oakwoods Ave., Findlay

Feb. 9

Teddy Bear Clinic

In this clinic your child will learn the best techniques for brushing and flossing with the help of their teddy friend.

486 West Perry St., Tiffin

Feb. 10

Awesome Opossums

With the tail of a rat and a pouch like a kangaroo, the opossum is an amazing creature.

1400 Oakwoods Ave., Findlay

Feb. 12

Game Day in the Park for Homeschoolers

Play fun games at the Discovery Center to celebrate President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.

1400 Oakwoods Ave., Findlay

Feb. 12, Feb. 14, Feb. 26, Feb. 28

Adaptive Storytime

A storytime to foster the early literacy skills of children with neurodiverse symptoms and children who have difficulty engaging during traditional storytimes.

206 Broadway St. Findlay

Feb. 13

Nature Sensory Exploration

Children can explore their senses with a variety of natural objects.

1400 Oakwoods Ave., Findlay

Feb. 14

Tales for Tots

Enjoy a fun story time tailored for toddlers and preschoolers.

1000 N Main St., Findlay

Feb. 16

Game Night in the Woods

Bring a deck of cards, your favorite board game, and your family and friends. Favorites like Uno, Checkers, and Candy Land will be provided.

1400 Oakwoods Ave., Findlay

Feb. 17

Women’s Empowerment Emporium

This is a monthly event run by the Hancock County Soroptimist Club to provide a hand-up to local families in need of taxable items.

300 Davis St.

Feb. 19

The Pinecone Walk

The story of The Pinecone Walk, by Barbara Springfield, will be told as you walk the paved portion of the Loop Trail to the pine tree area. Ages 3 and under with an adult.

16618 Township Rd 208, Findlay

Feb. 21

Planetarium: Monoceros and Draco

We still marvel at the mythical unicorn and dragon even today. Find out what these beasts look like in the night sky as constellations. Registration is required.

1400 Oakwoods Ave., Findlay

Feb. 25

Discovery Stories: No Plain Pets

No Plain Pets is a story by Marc Ian Barasch filled with fun pictures of all kinds of fun pets and not-so-perfect pets.

1400 Oakwoods Ave., Findlay

Feb. 26

Wee Ones: Stranger in the Woods

Listen to the story, Stranger in the Woods, and see how the woodland animals interact with a new friend made of snow.

1400 Oakwoods Ave., Findlay