February Findlay Calendar

Feb. 6, Feb. 8
Sing, rhyme, read, craft, and play together.
206 Broadway St. Findlay
Makerspace for Homeschoolers: Washi Tape Workshop
Join your friends at the library for art, science, and engineering projects.
206 Broadway St. Findlay
Feb. 2
Free First Fridays & Make and Take Craft Day
Free Museum admission and make and take craft every first Friday.
13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green
A monthly viewing party as we count down to the total solar eclipse event on April 8, 2024. This month’s documentary will be NOVA: The Planets – Jupiter.
206 Broadway St., Findlay
Feb. 3
Follow the clues to find out which animals pooped in the park. Meet at the Younger Memorial Pavilion. This free program is open to ages 6-9 with an adult.
16618 Township Rd 208, Findlay
Feb. 4
The Mazza Museum offers fun, educational, and interactive story times on the first Wednesday of each month. Registration is required.
1000 N Main St., Findlay
Feb. 5 and Feb. 11
In Hancock Park District’s puppet show join Nature Lover to explore the meadow.
1400 Oakwoods Ave., Findlay
Feb. 9
In this clinic your child will learn the best techniques for brushing and flossing with the help of their teddy friend.
486 West Perry St., Tiffin
Feb. 10
With the tail of a rat and a pouch like a kangaroo, the opossum is an amazing creature.
1400 Oakwoods Ave., Findlay
Feb. 12
Game Day in the Park for Homeschoolers
Play fun games at the Discovery Center to celebrate President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.
1400 Oakwoods Ave., Findlay
Feb. 12, Feb. 14, Feb. 26, Feb. 28
A storytime to foster the early literacy skills of children with neurodiverse symptoms and children who have difficulty engaging during traditional storytimes.
206 Broadway St. Findlay
Feb. 13
Children can explore their senses with a variety of natural objects.
1400 Oakwoods Ave., Findlay
Feb. 14
Enjoy a fun story time tailored for toddlers and preschoolers.
1000 N Main St., Findlay
Feb. 16
Bring a deck of cards, your favorite board game, and your family and friends. Favorites like Uno, Checkers, and Candy Land will be provided.
1400 Oakwoods Ave., Findlay
Feb. 17
This is a monthly event run by the Hancock County Soroptimist Club to provide a hand-up to local families in need of taxable items.
300 Davis St.
Feb. 19
The story of The Pinecone Walk, by Barbara Springfield, will be told as you walk the paved portion of the Loop Trail to the pine tree area. Ages 3 and under with an adult.
16618 Township Rd 208, Findlay
Feb. 21
Planetarium: Monoceros and Draco
We still marvel at the mythical unicorn and dragon even today. Find out what these beasts look like in the night sky as constellations. Registration is required.
1400 Oakwoods Ave., Findlay
Feb. 25
Discovery Stories: No Plain Pets
No Plain Pets is a story by Marc Ian Barasch filled with fun pictures of all kinds of fun pets and not-so-perfect pets.
1400 Oakwoods Ave., Findlay
Feb. 26
Wee Ones: Stranger in the Woods
Listen to the story, Stranger in the Woods, and see how the woodland animals interact with a new friend made of snow.
1400 Oakwoods Ave., Findlay