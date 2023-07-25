Free Findlay Events August 2023

Tuesday, Aug. 1 Tuesday, Aug. 1

2023 Flag City Night Out

There will be free food and refreshments, live demonstrations and entertainment. Meet friends, neighbors and public safety professionals that share your passion for a safer community.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/2023-Flag-City-Night-Out/12238394/2023-08-01T18

Friday, Aug. 4

Summer ArtWalk

Artists will be located in Downtown Findlay in large, open spaces Downtown art anchors – Findlay Art League, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, and Jones Building Artists Studios will be open.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Summer-ArtWalk/12188289/2023-08-04T17



Saturday, Aug. 5

Sunrise Hike

Sunrise is a peaceful time to observe wildlife in the wetlands. Hike the natural unpaved trail to see wood frogs, mallards, dragonflies, and other animals that make the wetland their home.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Sunrise-Hike/12088412/2023-08-05T07

Veterans Empowerment Summer Fair

School-aged children who live in Hancock County and are being raised by veterans, active duty, guardsmen and reservists should take advantage of these free school supplies.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Veterans-Empowerment-SUMMER-Fair/12238410/2023-08-05T10



Sunday, Aug. 6

National Kids Day at Oakwoods Nature Preserve

Bring the kids to the park and enjoy National Kids Day with some fresh air and sunshine. There will be treats and games.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/National-Kids-Day/12088411/2023-08-06T13

Wednesday, Aug. 9 and Wednesday, Aug. 23

Verandah Concert

Old-fashioned ice cream social and live music on the verandah of the Rutherford P. Hayes Presidential Library & Museum.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Verandah-Concert/11169376/2023-08-23T18

Thursday, Aug. 10

Music at the Museum

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy an evening of music and lawn games. Food trucks will be on site. The Polka Floyd Show, Three 2 Many and Matt Truman Ego Trip will be performing.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Music-at-the-Museum/11794603/2023-08-10T18

Monday, Aug. 14

Wee Ones: Box Crawl

Bring the little ones out to enjoy a fun day in the Nature Play Area and let them crawl from box to box. Each box will represent a different nature habitat. Ages 3 and under, older siblings are welcome.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Wee-Ones-Box-Crawl/12088407/2023-08-14T18

Thursday, Aug. 17

Monarch Hunt

Search for Monarch caterpillars, chrysalises, and butterflies on common milkweed plants throughout the park. Learn more about the life cycle of these cool butterflies and the plant they depend on. Ages 6 and up.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Monarch-Hunt/12088388/2023-08-17T10

Sunday, Aug. 27

Living History Day

Meet first-person interpreters who will share stories of past Wood County residents.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Living-History-Day/11585655/2023-08-27T14