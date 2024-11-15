Findlay-Hancock County Public Library Celebates 10 Years of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is holding a special celebration in honor of the 10th anniversary of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Hancock County.

The special Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library 10th Anniversary Celebration will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10am-1pm.

The celebration includes storytimes, crafts and activities, and a special guest, Llama Llama.

The Imagination Library was first launched in 1995, to benefit Parton’s home county in Tennessee. Since its inception, the program has gifted over 240 million age-appropriate books to children in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and Ireland.

Parton’s Imagination Library was brought to Hancock County in 2014, established by Hancock Literacy, previously the Literacy Coalition of Hancock County.

Since 2014, over 255 thousand books have been gifted to children in Hancock County.

“There are few programs as well-loved as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, with its commitment to ensuring children everywhere have access to high-quality books in their homes,” Brittany Lutes, Children’s Services Manager for Findlay-Hancock County Public Library said. “We are proud to be celebrating ten years of its success in Hancock County with a day of fun for kids both young and old. Whether you are currently enrolled or a former graduate, there is little doubt that we all love Dolly and her books. We hope families will enjoy spending some time at the library celebrating the program and this important milestone with us!”

For more information, visit findlaylibrary.org/content/dolly-partons-imagination-library-10th-anniversary-celebration.