Fun for All: Findlay’s Free Family Festivities

Findlay’s Hancock County relaunched its free community events series, Fun for All, for its third year. According to The Community Foundation, the series started in January 2023. Since then, over 10,000 people have attended the events organized by the program.

These family-friendly events include indoor and outdoor activities, such as ice skating and storytimes, art and performances, and more.

Here are the following dates and activities planned for 2025 so far:

February:

On Tuesday, February 18, attend an art class with a friend, family member, or partner! The class will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. at Awakening Minds Art, 1640 Tiffin Ave. To register, go here.

March:

At the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, join the Lima Symphony Orchestra at 10:30 am for a Symphony Storytime on Monday, March 17.

April:

On Sunday, April 6 from 1 pm to 5 pm, the Toledo Opera will host a Family Opera on Wheels at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

May:

The Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation celebrates Opening Day on Saturday, May 3 at an undecided time. Be sure to check The Community Foundation Fun for All website for an update about when.

June:

Another Symphony Storytime will occur on Monday, June 9 at 10:30 am. Lima Symphony Orchestra organized this event at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library.

The city attempts to put on activities with intention, the CEO of the Community Foundation Brian Treece said. Continuing, with diverse partnerships comes a larger demographic in the community resulting in something for everyone: seniors, kids and young professionals, he said.

For more information about Findlay’s Fun for All community events series, go to The Community Foundation website.