Habitat ReStore in Findlay Launches Customer Loyalty Program

The Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County ReStore is rolling out a new loyalty program designed to thank frequent shoppers and further support its mission of affordable housing.

Under the new program, customers earn one loyalty point for every dollar spent at ReStore. Once 100 points are accrued, shoppers receive 10% off one non-discounted item. At 300 points, the reward jumps to 30% off one non-discounted item. Points can be earned and redeemed in-store only and cannot be combined with other discounts. Some exclusions apply, and rewards points do expire.

“We are grateful to have a loyal following of shoppers here at ReStore, and we are excited to reward that loyalty with this new program,” Ted Spencer, ReStore Manager told Hometown Stations. “We want to thank our customers from all over the region who choose to shop with us time and time again. It’s our way of giving something back to those who are helping us continue our mission of being the store that builds and repairs homes.”

Customers can sign up for the program in person at ReStore, located at 1200 Commerce Parkway in Findlay. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free pick-up for donations is available by calling 419-429-1400 ext. 2.

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County is celebrating 25 years of service, having built 61 homes and repaired 200 since 2000. Learn more at www.habitatfindlay.org.