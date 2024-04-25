Inaugural Parkinson’s Empower Walk Supports Those with Disease

The inaugural Parkinson’s Empower Walk will take place Saturday, April 27 from 10 am to 1 pm at 339 E. Melrose Ave.

The walk, hosted by Hancock County Parkinson’s Network, aims to support individuals with Parkinson’s and their loved ones as well as spread knowledge about Parkinson’s in the community.

“This Parkinson’s Empower Walk isn’t just a stroll; it’s a testament to resilience, community support and the determination to live life to the fullest despite the obstacles. Join us on this journey towards empowerment, understanding, and progress,” Hancock County Parkinsons’ Network website states.

Those interested in participating in the walk can register for $25 per team, with no limit to how many members can be on a team. Register for the walk or to be a sponsor here.

T-shirts can also be purchased for team members to wear during the walk.

A free resource fair will also be provided during the event from 10 am to 1 pm as well as other fun activities including, mini painting classes, mini exercise classes, an immersive “Take a Walk in my Parkinson’s Shoes Simulation,” movement, balance and speech screenings, chair massages and Reiki.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle, basket raffle and silent auction at the event.

All proceeds will go to the organization’s mission. Hancock County Parkinson’s Network has a mission is “to empower individuals affected by Parkinson’s and their caregivers by providing resources for education, programming and support while raising community awareness about the disease,” their website states.

For more information in the Parkinson’s Empower Walk, visit hcparkinsonsnetwork.org/empower-walk.