Join The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts at Boogie on the Block

By Kaylin Pickett
The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is hosting Boogie on the Block on June 7, the event will open at 6 pm. Admission is $3 for children 12 and under and $7 for adults. It will be held at 200 W Main Cross St.

North to Nashville will be providing live music with guests the Eric Sowers Band. There will be a variety of food trucks like Deet’s BBQ, DB Lemonade King, Gryo Corner and more. The event will be filled with good music, good food, dancing and fun.

Outside food and drinks are not permitted, there will be a booth that sells water and pop and some vendors that provide drinks. There will be available seating and a tent near the food for people to take a break from dancing in the sun.

The event is sponsored by local credit unions; Hancock Federal Credit Union, Impact Credit Union and Millstream Area Credit Union.

For more information and presale tickets visit mcpa.org.

