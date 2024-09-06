Karon Mason Visits University of Findlay for Donnell Broadway Concert Series

Award-winning Broadway star Karon Mason will take the University of Findlay’s Winebrenner Building stage.

Join The University of Findlay for An Evening with Karon Mason.

The special evening is part of their Donnell Broadway Concert Series, showcasing Tony-award-winning and other masters of stagecraft at the University of Findlay started by Thomas and Kathleen Donnell.

Mason has been in several Broadway productions including Wonderland, Mamma Mia, Sunset Boulevard and Hairspray. She has also performed in various Off-Broadway productions, cabaret shows and more.

She will be accompanied by Grammy-nominated Broadway Conductor Phil Reno on piano.

Tickets to the event cost $30 for adults, $27 for seniors, $10 for students and University of Findlay students, faculty and staff are free with a valid student ID card.

Tickets can be purchased on the Marathon Center for Performing Arts website or box office, located on 200 W. Main Cross St.

For more information, visit mcpa.org/events/detail/donnell-broadway-concert-series-an-evening-with-karen-mason.