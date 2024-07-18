McComb Cookie Festival: A Sweet Tradition Continues

A celebration of sweetness takes place on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20 for the McComb Cookie Festival. Cookie lovers don’t want to miss out on what the hometown of McComb has kept inside the cookie jar.

Friday, July 19

4:30 to 6:30 pm: BBQ by Jon Hart and The Main Squeeze will be available for purchase at the Doc Miller Field.

4:45 to 5:30 pm: Kiddie Parade for children ages 0 to 12. The line begins at the parking lot north of the football field. Judgments at 5:30 pm will be based on theme, rules, originality, creativity and artistic presentation will also occur. Following, at 5:45 pm the parade will start moving. If interested, registration is required.

6:30 pm: Meet the team at McComb High School.

Saturday, July 20

8 am: Starting bright and early, breakfast food trucks will be present as the Tough Cookie 5K begins. The run takes place at the McComb Village Park. Winners in each category will receive a medal and one dozen chocolate chip cookies. Registration is required with an additional $20 admission fee.

10 am: The McComb Cookie Festival Parade begins.

11 am: All food trucks will open and raffles will begin selling tickets.

11 am to 2 pm: Free Fishing Derby located at Reservoir 1.

11 am to 4 pm: Car Show located near Reservoir 2.

11:30 am to 5:30 pm: All activities open. Activities include face painting, a climbing wall, inflatables, Romick Railway, Party on a Truck, a petting zoo, axe throwing, caricature drawings, hair tinsel and more! Separate fees are required.

The Cookie Stroll at McComb Village Park on 159 S. Park Dr. McComb will feature Bear & Beak Bakery, Bluffton Baking CO., Cassi’s Cookies, Little Monkey Kitchen, Miss Mel’s Bakery, Mon Coeur Bakery, Plush Cookie CO. and Sweets on the EDG. If interested in the cookie samples, tickets are required.

12 pm: Cookie Eating Contest located at the Hearthside tent.

12 to 6 pm: Free swimming sponsored by the Village of McComb at the community pool.

1 to 3 pm: Live music by Violet Vinyl at the Entertainment tent.

1 to 4 pm: Non-profit Fair at the tennis courts.

2:30 pm: Free Maumee Valley Boat Club Demos located at Reservoir 1.

3:30 to 6:30 pm: More live music by CBR Trio at the Entertainment tent, near Shelter House 2.

5:30 pm: Ticket sales close and raffles are drawn.

6 pm: Beard & Mullet Competition at Ballfield 3.

6 to 10 pm: Beer Garden opens at Ballfield 3.

7 to 10 pm: Good Sun performs at Ballfield 3.

Attend the McComb Cookie Festival this weekend at McComb Village Park where sweet treats are endless and the fun never stops.