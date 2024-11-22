Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway Live at Marathon Center for Performing Arts

Molly Tuttle and her band, Golden Highway will perform at the Marathon Center for Performing Arts Donnell Theatre this Sunday, Nov. 24, 7:30pm.

The group recently released a Grammy-nominated album, City of Gold in July. This follows Tuttle’s Grammy Award-winning album, Crooked Tree, which won Best Bluegrass Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

City of Gold was produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas and recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios. The album is a reflection of Tuttle’s life on the road.

“When I was a kid, we took a field trip to Caloma, CA, to learn about the gold rush. I’ll never forget the dusty hills and the grizzled old miner who showed us the nugget around his neck. Just like gold fever, music has always captivated me, captured my heart, and driven me to great lengths to explore its depths,” Tuttle said.

“On my new album I dug deep as a songwriter (with Ketch Secor) and co-producer (with Jerry Douglas) and surfaced with a record that celebrates the music of my heart, my life, the land where I grew up, and the stories I heard along the way. I made this record with my band Golden Highway after playing more than 100 shows across the country last year. On the road and in the studio, we are inspired by artists such as John Hartford, Gillian Welch, and Peter Rowan, to name a few, whose records are like family albums to us.”

“Just like them, on this album we chart some new territory along with some old familiar ground. The songs span from breakdowns to ballads, fairytales and fiddle tunes, from Yosemite up to the Gold Country and out beyond the mountains. That visit to Coloma, site of California’s first gold strike, is where I first heard about El Dorado, the city of gold. Playing music can take you to a place that is just as precious.”

Harper O’Neill will open the show on Sunday night.

Tickets to the concert start at $29 and can be purchased on the Marathon Center for Performing Arts website.

For more information, visit mcpa.org/events/detail/molly-tuttle-golden-highway.