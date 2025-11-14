North Pole Express Returns — Findlay’s Holiday Lights Tradition Rolls Into Its 24th Season

Findlay’s beloved North Pole Express is set to return for its 24th season, bringing with it a half-mile of glowing lights, festive scenes, and the unmistakable charm that has made it one of Northwest Ohio’s most cherished holiday traditions. Once again featured on the Ohio Holiday Lights Train for 2025, the event welcomes families aboard its quarter-scale trains for a magical nighttime ride through a winter landscape built to enchant.

The experience doesn’t end on the tracks. Inside the museum and train barn, visitors will find intricately arranged toy train layouts, each decked out in holiday décor. A twinkling indoor Christmas tree forest invites guests to wander through its warm glow, while children can search for hidden elves as part of the popular annual scavenger hunt.

With free parking and snacks available at the concession stand, the North Pole Express remains an accessible seasonal outing for families and visiting guests. Organizers encourage attendees to dress warmly—the open-air ride is part of the charm, but winter temperatures are part of the experience.

As generations of families continue to make the North Pole Express a cornerstone of their holiday traditions, this year’s event promises the same blend of nostalgia, whimsy and community spirit that has defined it for more than two decades.

Nov. 21, 2025 – Jan. 3, 2026

Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation Inc., 12505 County Rd. 99.

Tickets & Info: $5 adults; $3 children 12 & under. Tickets sold onsite.

Hours: Fri.–Sat., 5:30–9 pm.; Sun., 5:30–8:30 pm Closed Dec. 24 & 31.

nworrp.org/north-pole-express.html