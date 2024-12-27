Polky: A Fusion of Tradition and Innovation

Join us for an unforgettable night of music and culture at the Wildcard Series at MCPA on January 8, 2025, at 7:30 pm! This month’s performance features Polky, a dynamic group from Toronto that combines the energy of Polish traditional music with global influences. Tickets are available for just $25.

Led by a group of multi-talented female musicians, Polky offers a unique musical experience, captivating audiences with their joyful vocal harmonies, unusual instruments, and vibrant performances. With their deep roots in Poland’s rich cultural heritage, Polky fearlessly blends traditional Polish sounds with a variety of rhythms and styles from across the world, creating a distinctive fusion of folk, jazz, and world music.

The Wildcard series at MCPA brings together artists from a variety of genres and cultures, offering a space for creativity and discovery. Polky is the perfect example of this adventurous spirit, offering a fresh perspective on Polish music while celebrating global connections through sound. Whether you’re a fan of folk music or looking for something new and exciting, Polky’s performance is sure to leave you smiling, tapping your feet, and wanting more.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience the energy and innovation of Polky. Get your tickets today for an evening of musical discovery at the MCPA!