Relive The Beatles: Liverpool Legends

Are you ready to relive the magic of The Beatles? The Marathon Center for The Performing Arts is hosting an unforgettable performance by the Grammy-nominated Liverpool Legends.

Personally selected by Louise Harrison, sister of George Harrison, this internationally acclaimed tribute band brings to life the legendary Fab Four.

The Liverpool Legends will take concertgoers on a musical journey through the complete history of The Beatles on July 26 at 7:30 pm.

The show will start with the early mop-top hits, such as “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “She Loves You” and “Twist and Shout.”

Then, take a Magical Mystery Tour down Penny Lane, through the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper.

In “The End,” sing and dance to timeless classics like “Get Back,” “Here Comes the Sun” and “Hey Jude.”

The show will be narrated by Louise Harrison, who played an instrumental role in promoting The Beatles during their early years. This is a one-of-a-kind show features musical detail, costume changes, vintage instruments and special effects.

Liverpool Legends are known for mastering not only the sound but also the looks, mannerisms and thick Liverpool accents for an authentic experience.

Liverpool Legends have achieved recognition including a Grammy nomination for their work on “Fab Fan Memories.”

They have performed sold-out shows worldwide, and recreated The Beatles’ famed 1966 concert at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. They have also headlined at Carnegie Hall and recorded at Abbey Road Studios.

Don’t miss this chance to experience The Complete Beatles Experience at the Donnell Theatre, 200 W Main Cross St.

Tickets range from $45 to $85 and can be purchased online or by calling the Box Office at 419-423-2787 ext. 100.

For online tickets and more information, visit www.mcpa.org/events/detail/liverpool-legends-beatles-experience.