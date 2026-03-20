Spring Open House – Fresh Finds & Seasonal Charm Await

Spring gets a stylish refresh at the Spring Open House, a two-day shopping experience hosted by Thistle Exchange. Taking place Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28 from 9 am to 5 pm, this inviting event brings together a curated mix of home décor, seasonal accents, and unique local finds.

Shoppers can browse a thoughtfully styled collection featuring spring-inspired décor, everyday home pieces, whimsical bunny-themed items, and eye-catching prints. Adding a literary twist, Forced Proximity Romance Bookstore will offer a handpicked selection of romance reads—perfect for cozy afternoons as the seasons change.

The event also highlights collaborations with Homestead and Bee Simple, creating a warm, boutique-style shopping atmosphere that encourages guests to explore and discover something new at every turn. Whether you’re updating your space, hunting for the perfect gift or simply soaking in the inspiration of spring, there’s something here for everyone.

Held at The Village, 11300 County Road 99 in Findlay, the Spring Open House offers more than just shopping—it’s a chance to gather, connect and celebrate the season’s arrival. Grab a friend, take your time exploring, and leave with fresh ideas and one-of-a-kind treasures to brighten your home.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events/1867509500571109/1867509513904441.