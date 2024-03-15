St. Patrick’s Day Roundup 2024

Still need plans for St. Patrick’s Day? Look no further. From green beer to Reubens, to a .3 mile hike, we have gathered all the must-do events in Findlay for the booziest day of the year.
MAR 16
7am
Fern Cafe
452 E. Sandusky St.
Get your day started with Kegs & Eggs at Fern Cafe. Serving up plates of scrambled eggs and sausage links for $3. Come back at 5pm for Irish food, green beer and live music to celebrate St. Patty’s Day.
8am to 3pm
The Baker’s Cafe
408 South Main St.
Enjoy a delicious St. Patrick’s inspired menu including Irish Coffee, St. Patrick’s Day cocktails and lattes, St. Patty’s Punch, cupcakes, cutout cookies, reuben paninis, irish stew and more at The Baker’s Cafe.
Noon to 8pm
False Chord Brewing
326 S. Main St.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with False Chord Brewing and the delicious food truck Jonny Burritos. Opening 2 hours early to get the shenanigans started. The food truck will stay until 10pm, or until sold out.
8pm to 12am
Lucky’s Tavern
221 Crystal Ave.
Celebrate St. Patty’s Day with live music from Three Streets Over at Lucky’s Tavern.
MAR 17
Noon to 9pm
The Anvil Whiskey Bar
114 E. Main Cross St.
Celebrate St. Patty’s with The Anvil Whiskey Bar, located in The Gathering, with their holiday menu deals. Enjoy Buffalo Trace Whiskey Flights for $30, Green Pitchers and Pies for $23 and a menu full of St. Patrick’s featured cocktails.
1pm to 2pm
Blue Rock Nature Preserve
400 E Edgar Ave
Hike the .3 mile Lady Bug Loop Trail at Blue Rock Nature Preserve while searching for where the leprechaun hid his pot of gold. If you find the gold you get to keep a coin! All ages are welcome for this free event.