St. Patrick’s Day Roundup 2024

Still need plans for St. Patrick’s Day? Look no further. From green beer to Reubens, to a .3 mile hike, we have gathered all the must-do events in Findlay for the booziest day of the year.

MAR 16

7am

Fern Cafe

452 E. Sandusky St.

Get your day started with Kegs & Eggs at Fern Cafe. Serving up plates of scrambled eggs and sausage links for $3. Come back at 5pm for Irish food, green beer and live music to celebrate St. Patty’s Day.

8am to 3pm

The Baker’s Cafe

408 South Main St.

Enjoy a delicious St. Patrick’s inspired menu including Irish Coffee, St. Patrick’s Day cocktails and lattes, St. Patty’s Punch, cupcakes, cutout cookies, reuben paninis, irish stew and more at The Baker’s Cafe.

Noon to 8pm

False Chord Brewing

326 S. Main St.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with False Chord Brewing and the delicious food truck Jonny Burritos. Opening 2 hours early to get the shenanigans started. The food truck will stay until 10pm, or until sold out.

8pm to 12am

Lucky’s Tavern

221 Crystal Ave.

Celebrate St. Patty’s Day with live music from Three Streets Over at Lucky’s Tavern.

MAR 17

Noon to 9pm

The Anvil Whiskey Bar

114 E. Main Cross St.

Celebrate St. Patty’s with The Anvil Whiskey Bar, located in The Gathering, with their holiday menu deals. Enjoy Buffalo Trace Whiskey Flights for $30, Green Pitchers and Pies for $23 and a menu full of St. Patrick’s featured cocktails.

1pm to 2pm

Blue Rock Nature Preserve

400 E Edgar Ave

Hike the .3 mile Lady Bug Loop Trail at Blue Rock Nature Preserve while searching for where the leprechaun hid his pot of gold. If you find the gold you get to keep a coin! All ages are welcome for this free event.