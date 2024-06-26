Still More Time for Rally in the Alley

Summer is not over just yet, so be sure to visit the Rally in the Alley summer concert series in downtown Findlay.

Rally in the Alley, hosted by the Findlay Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, is the way for the Findlay community to start their summer weekends off right. Patrons head to the Latham Courtyard to experience live music, local food and drinks.

Since the end of May, Rally in the Alley has been brining community members together with a large assortment of live band every Friday from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Though the summer season is flying by, there is still more time to experience this concert series.

July 12 – Voodoo Haze

Voodoo Haze is a high energy rock and roll band and will be the feature of this weeks Rally in the Alley. Concertgoers can listen and enjoy food and drinks provided by Red Lobster.

July 19 – Tongue ‘N’ Groove

If you are a fan of classic rock, you won’t want to miss Tongue ‘N’ Groove. Heavenly Pizza will be providing snacks and refreshments to those attending.

July 26 – Hipnotix

Hipnotix is a unique cover band from Lima, Ohio who bring their own style to popular songs from the 80s and 90s. The local Mancy’s Steakhouse will sponsoring food and drinks on this weekend.

August 2 – Reunion Band

The Reunion Band is described as a not-so-serious rock and roll cover band. They have been performing around the Findlay area for over 25 years, with all but one member graduating from Findlay high school. Snacks and refreshments will be provided by Swan House Tea Room.

This event series is free with no sign up necessary. If you are interested, head to the Latham Courtyard, 510 S Main St between 5 and 8 p.m every Friday until August 2.

For more information visit, findlayhancockchamber.com/rally.