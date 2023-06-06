Summer Bloody Mary Roundup

There is no shortage of beverage spots in Findlay. From well-known and family-oriented restaurants to late-night pubs and diners, Flag City has something for everyone. A hearty “cure-all” for late night summer overindulgence, the Bloody Mary is one of only a few drinks that are preferable before noon. The staple ingredients are tomato juice, vodka and hot sauce, but limitless add-ons allow drink makers to get extremely creative.

Perfect for brunch or even late into the evening, the famous Bloody Mary is popular for a reason – as a well-known hangover “cure,” downing a Bloody Mary is a great way to beat the summer heat and quench your thirst at the same time. This healthy cocktail can be found at establishments all over the Findlay area. With summer officially underway, this is a great time to highlight the locations with the best Bloody Marys in town. Here are the top locations in and around Findlay to do just that.

The Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill

Starting in Lima in 1965, The Beer Barrel now has eight locations across north and central Ohio, including Findlay. Located on the Northwest side of town, just off I-75, it has been a family favorite for over 50 years. Known for its pizza and burgers, its signature “High Life” Bloody Mary includes a special blend of Bloody Mary mix that includes a sidecar of Miller Lite.

900 Interstate Drive

(419) 424-3663

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 am to 11 pm; Friday and Saturday, 11 am to 12 am

https://beerbarrel.com/locations/findlay/

Fern Cafe

Another family-style restaurant known for its Bloody Marys, Fern Cafe is seated only a handful of blocks from downtown Findlay. The menu includes both lunch and breakfast specials at a reasonable price, making it the perfect brunch spot after a night on the town. Opening at 8 am on the weekends, Fern Cafe is a great spot for an omelet or breakfast bowl. The “legendary” Bloody Mary includes a 16 ounce drink topped with all of the usual suspects and numerous alternatives, including a chicken sandwich and onion rings.

452 E Sandusky St.

(419) 423-2700

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 am to 11 pm; Friday, 10 am to 12 am; Saturday, 8 am to 12 am; Sunday, 8 am to 11 pm

https://www.findlayfern.com/

Dark Horse Restaurant

For nearly 20 years, Dark Horse has been a staple for brunch and dinner in Findlay. Also on the north end of town, near I-75, the chocolate chip waffles alone are a reason to pay a visit. But the Bloody Mary bar is no slouch. Of the many items available, the brown sugar and pepper coated bacon twists are a standout option. Opening at 7 am through the week, Dark Horse is perfect for those that don’t sleep in.

4136 N Main St.

(419) 424-9201

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 7 am to 10 pm; Sunday, 8 am to 3 pm

https://darkhorsefindlay.com/

Logan’s Irish Pub

Downtown Findlay became more charming in 2010 with the addition of this location. For just over a decade, Logan’s Irish Pub, a family-owned establishment, has prided itself on being a traditional-style Irish establishment. The Bloody Mary bar comes as part of its signature Irish breakfast, which includes corned beef biscuits and gravy and French Toast with Jameson maple syrup and Bailey’s whipped cream. The restaurant also hosts live music in the evenings.

414 S Main St.

(419) 420-3602

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 am to 10 pm; Friday and Saturday, 11 am to 11 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 9 pm

https://www.logansirishpub.com/

The Gathering

Also established in 2010, this downtown Findlay favorite offers both casual and fine-dining experiences, as well as a wide selection of wine, bourbon and craft beers. American cuisine is its specialty. Patrons can enjoy top-shelf steak and seafood with a house Bloody Mary. The house-made Bloody Mary mix comes with Russian Standard vodka and all of the usual suspects: celery, antipasto skewers, pickles, horseradish and hot sauce.

114 E Main Cross St.

(419) 422-5930

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm; Friday, 11 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 10 pm; Saturday, 5 pm to 10 pm; Closed Sundays

https://findlaygathering.com/

Mancy’s at The Hancock Hotel

This staple restaurant group of Ohio has a delicious Steakhouse option at the Hancock Hotel in Findlay. Grab seafood, steak, breads and more with this one-of-a-kind dining experience. Though Mancy’s at The Hancock Hotel does not have a specific Bloody Mary listed on the cocktail menu, the restaurant is stocked with a full bar, so they can make you a delicious, spicy Bloody Mary with whatever toppings you desire.

631 S Main St.

(567) 271-0033

Hours: Monday through Friday, 6:30 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 9 pm; Saturday 7 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 9 pm; Sunday 7 am to 12 pm

https://www.hancockhotel.com/mancys-steakhouse/