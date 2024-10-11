Sweetness of Paris Transports You To Paris In Every Bite

Transport yourself to France at this local cafe.

Sweetness of Paris Coffee and Crepes is serving up delicious coffees and crepes that will have you feeling like you are in Paris, France.

Their menu features many hot and iced coffee options, including hot and iced lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos, mochas and Americanos.

The cafe opened Friday, June 1 this summer and is located at 2015 Tiffin Ave.

“Welcome to Sweetness of Paris! Come and discover the magic of Paris in every bite,” Sweetness of Paris wrote on Facebook.

“At Sweetness of Paris, every crepe and cup of coffee will transport you to Paris. We look forward to seeing you,” the cafe added.

Customers can enjoy a variety of crepes, including sweet, savory and breakfast crepes.

Savory crepe menu options include, a Mediterranean crepe filled with humus, pepper, tomato, black olives, cilantro, mushroom, mozzarella cheese and Greek dressing, the morning crepe, featuring a freshly cracked egg, diced ham, bacon, mozzarella cheese and dressing with cheese sauce.

Other savory options include a chicken crepe, French crepe and the “Freshn’ Up crepe.”

If you are in the mood for sweet, Sweetness of Paris has just what you want. Enjoy the Tutti-Frutti crepe, the Sweetness of Paris signature crepe filled with bananas and strawberries in a Nutella spread, or the Hawaiian Crepes, filled with bananas, strawberries, kiwi and pineapple in Nutella.

Other sweet crepe options include the pure pleasure crepe, the queen sweet crepe, Paris crepe and peanut butter crepe.

Sweetness of Paris also has three all day breakfast crepe options, including The Morning Crepe, Freshn’ Up crepe, filled with avocado, tomato, spinach and topped with mozzarella, and avocado cilantro sauce and the French crepe, their premium breakfast crepe topped with egg, diced ham, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and topped with avocado cilantro sauce.

All crepe options are between $6 and $10 dollars. Follow the Sweetness of Paris Facebook page for specialty crepe options weekly.

The ambiance of the restaurant will have you feeling like you have left Findlay and have traveled to Paris. Enjoy watching your crepes being made through the glass window in the dining room.

“First time visiting. Chicken crepe was exquisite. Larger than I figured it would be and full of chicken!!! I think it was a chipotle type drizzle that had smooth mild heat to contrast to the subtle hint of pancake flavor of the crepe. Wife loved the lively flavor of her Caramel Macchiato. Look forward to our next visit,” a customer wrote on Google Reviews.

“I had a very good breakfast experience. The atmosphere is truly a new experience for Findlay. The staff was very friendly and helpful. The food was well priced and the coffee was good,” another happy customer shared on Google Reviews. “The food was tasty, although I would recommend to go for the saltier options. Overall I will definitely return to try some of their other options!”

Sweetness of Paris Coffee and Crepes is open Monday through Friday, 7 am to 4 pm and Saturday and Sunday, 8 am to 4 pm.

For more information on Sweetness of Paris, visit sweetnessofparis.com.