Watch Pink Floyd Laser Spectacle at the Marathon Center

The Marathon Center For Performing Arts, 200 W Main Cross St., is hosting Pink Floyd in the Laser Spectacular on Friday, March 29 at 8 pm. The Laser Spectacular is a multi-media laser and light show featuring the music of Pink Floyd.

It is needed to purchase tickets to be able to see the show with prices ranging from $40 to $50.

Laser Spectacular carries listeners away on a mind-expanding journey driven by cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, and large-screen video projection, all performed to the masterful soundtrack of Pink Floyd. The Laser Spectacular has become a must-see classic for Floyd fans of all ages.

The first half, which can be viewed through 3-D glasses, features the Dark Side of the Moon. The second half is viewed through mind-blowing prism glasses and rocks to Pink Floyd’s The Wall.

The Laser Spectacular is a night of great music, fantastic visuals, and audience participation. You will now see Classic Rockers and a new generation of Floyd fans.

The Marathon Center For Performing Arts is a 960 seat performance space and brings musical and theatrical acts to Findlay. The Marathon Center For Performing Arts also houses an event hall, lounge space, Fisher/Wall Art Gallery, and more available for rent for events and meetings.

For more information you can find it on either the Laser Spectacular’s website or on the Marathon Performance Center’s site.