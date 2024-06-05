American Red Cross Looking for Local Heros

Not every person who performs a heroic act will get their time in the spotlight. However, our everyday heroes of Findlay are getting their chance to be acknowledged this year.

The American Red Cross has begun its search for individuals who have performed courageous acts to be honored at the 2024 Red Cross of North Central Ohio Hero Awards. Community members can nominate individuals who they know or have seen commit an act of courageousness between Jan. 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024 to be selected.

The call for heroes is to honor ordinary community members who have shown extraordinary courage, compassion, character or humanity by saving or improving the lives of others.

_______________________________________

_______________________________________

If you are not sure what types of heroic acts can be nominated, The Red Cross gives examples like performing CPR on a stranger or pulling a drowning child to safety. It can even extend to our furry friends who may have alerted their family to a fire in the home.

This initiative expands to counties all over Northern Ohio, including Hancock county. Those who work or live in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Hancock, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Putnam, Seneca, Summit, Trumbull and Wyandot counties are all eligible for this award.

Nominees from Erie, Hancock, Huron, Lorain, Putnam, Seneca and Wyandot counties must have their form submitted by August 1st to be reviewed by the selection committee.

The Award Ceremony will take place on Oct. 23 at 12 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 1050 Interstate Drive.

For information about nominating, visit redcross.org/local/ohio/northern-ohio/about-us/news-and-events/northern-ohio-heroes.html