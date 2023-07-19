August Findlay ArtWalk Features Music, Drinks, Fun

Art lovers get ready: ArtWalk, a favorite event in Findlay, is almost here.

This Findlay staple event is Aug. 4, the first Friday of the month. Open to the whole family, the ArtWalk is a free event that features a slew of artists, music and fun.

Downtown Findlay will be filled with artists, located throughout more than two dozen local shops, restaurants and other businesses.

Artists will also be featured at varying art locations in downtown Findlay, including the Findlay Art League, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts and the Jones Building Artists Studios. All of these locations will be open and operational for art lovers to peruse.

Attendees are encouraged to interact with the artists and ask questions about their craft.

Additionally, the ArtWalk is DORA cup eligible, so attendees are welcome to enjoy a drink while walking around the event.

There are three ArtWalk events: the first Friday of May, the first Friday of August and the first Friday of November.

As helpful tips, the ArtWalk creators encourage you to bring a wagon or stroller for your kids, wear comfortable shoes, have reusable bags and share pictures of your experience on social media.

The ArtWalk is sponsored by Visit Findlay, Jones Building Artists, the Findlay Art League and the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

For more information or with any questions, check out the ArtWalk Facebook page or the ArtWalk Instagram page, as both are regularly updated.