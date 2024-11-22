The 26th annual Bluffton Blaze of Lights is set for Saturday, Nov. 30.

Get in the holiday spirit by watching the Blaze of Lights display get lit up for the holiday season.

The Blaze of Lights display includes a “lighted collection of vintage Christmas folk art,” according to Explore Bluffton, on display on the lawn of Bluffton Presbyterian Church, 112 N Main St, Bluffton, as well as the Reams folk art display in downtown Bluffton.

Enjoy festive activities all day long while you await the lighting of the Blaze of Lights, including visits with Santa, free Trolley rides, the parade, Romick Railway and The After Blaze on Vine St. following the lighting. Attendees are also encouraged to shop locally downtown while awaiting activities.

Blaze of Lights Schedule:

4:00 PM – Food and Beverages on Vine St.

5:00 PM – Parade on Main St. from Snider to College

6:00 PM – Activities including live music and entertainment, visit with Santa, trolley tours and train rides

6:30 PM – Lighting of the Ream Display

7:00 PM – After The Blaze, food beverages, music on Vine St.

The 36th annual Blaze of Lights is put together by the Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, the Village of Bluffton and volunteers.

For more information, visit explorebluffton.com/blaze-festival.