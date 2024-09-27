Bluffton Fall Festival this Saturday

The Bluffton Fall Festival takes place this Saturday, Sept. 28.

The festival is a village-wide event, with events taking place all around the village of Bluffton.

“Community is a great word to describe Bluffton,” festival organizers wrote on the website. “With a hospital, university, retirement community, thriving downtown area and more, let Bluffton Fall Festival give you a taste of what Bluffton is all about!”

Enjoy festival festivities at Bluffton High School Gymnasium, 106 W. College Ave.; Bluffton Hospital, 139 Garau St.; Dowtown Bluffton, 102. S Main St (Farmers Market), 902 N. Main St. (Cars & Coffee – Masterpiece Signs Parking Lot),112 N. Main St. (Presbyterian Church Gazebo – Entertainment Venue), Downtown Businesses Open (Bluffton Discovery Days); Maple Crest Senior Living Village, 700 Maple Crest Court; NWO Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, 132 Garau St. and Swiss Community Historical Society, 8350 Bixel Road.

“Bluffton Fall Festival is for everyone, but the emphasis is on family. There are many things to see and do together throughout the day,” festival organizers wrote.

The Bluffton High School Gymnasium will host an Arts & Crafts Festival, Bluffton Hospital will have train rides, face painting, fairytale and superhero characters, kona ice and interactive activities for kids; Downtown Bluffton will host the Farmer’s Market, Cars & Coffee, entertainment at Presbyterian Church and the gazerbo will have cider and donuts; Maple Crest Senior Living Village will have MHCO Service Group Bake Sale, Hotdog, chips and drink meal for purchase, a Kiddie Train, Fishing Derby, Tractor Show, Kiddie Tractor Pull and Free Hearing Screenings by Beltone; NWO Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will host fall themed games and prizes and the Swiss Historical Society will host historical demonstrations, straw bale maze, kids games and activities and food.

“The day is full of fun activities to be enjoyed by all ages,” festival organizers wrote. “Each stop during Bluffton Fall Festival offers something different. Great food, interesting crafts, live music, kids games & activities and more!”

A schedule of events listed by location can be found here:

Bluffton High School Gymnaisum – 9am-3pm

Bluffton Hospital – 10am-3pm

Downtown Bluffton

Farmers Market – 8:30am-12pm

Bluffton Cars & Coffee – 8am-11am

Bluffton Presbyterian Church – 10am-2pm

Maple Crest Senior Living Village – 10am-3pm

NWO Orthopedics and Sports Medicine – 10am-2pm

Swiss Homestead – 10am-3pm

For more information on the Bluffton Fall Festival, visit blufftonfallfestival.com/home.html.