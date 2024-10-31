Solve a Mystery Murder at the Swan

Can you solve this mystery?

The Swan House Tea Room will be hosting a a thrilling night of suspense and fascination on Saturday, Nov. 9, 7 pm for Murder at the Swan.

“Join us for an evening of intrigue and mystery while you partake of a delicious array of hot hors d’oeuvres, savory dishes and delectable pastries and sweets. And of course, tea,” The Swan House Tea Room wrote in the event description on Facebook.

The murder mystery event will include their traditional proper tea service, with delicious items like finger sandwiches, quiches and sweets.

“Can you help solve the case of the Murder of the Swan before the evening is through?” The Swan House Tea Room wrote.

The Swan House Tea Room and Boutique offers traditional English afternoon teas as well as a lunch service. Their traditional proper tea consists of a pot of tea served with three courses including sandwiches, scones and desserts. Proper tea is served Fridays at 11 am and Saturdays at 11 am and 2 pm.

Lunch is served Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 am to 2 pm. Their lunch menu includes a choice of a full size entrée or salad, or a choice of two half menu items. Each are served with fruit. Soup is also available for patrons to enjoy during lunch.

Tickets to the event cost $35.

The Murder at the Swan House event is sold out, however, watch their Facebook for more upcoming events. The Swan House Tea Room and Boutique offers special events throughout the year.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/murder-at-the-swan-tickets-1037302839717?fbclid=IwY2xjawGQbw1leHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHdZFNnzoxgY-DOgAZOR_GRvOWxjVE76b3SDaBHDWzauuiZ-6cvSQfYAXOw_aem_ayRuooLamMYVaZ_F29moIw.