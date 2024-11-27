Winterfest Kicks Off in Downtown Findlay

The weather is beginning to cool down, the nights are getting longer and the days shorter, which means it’s time for Findlay’s favorite, Winterfest.

Winterfest kicks off this Friday, Nov. 29 in Downtown Findlay.

Get into the holiday spirit and make lasting memories with your family and friends while visiting Winterfest. Winterfest has tons of holiday activities, shopping, food and holiday drinks lined up for an evening of fun.

A tree lighting ceremony, featuring Carolers from Findlay First Edition will begin at 5:45. The tree will be lit at 6pm.

The Market will be located around the Findlay Christmas Tree in the Dorney Plaza. Shop artisan crafts by local artists and vendors.

Participating vendors include, Bonnie’s Refillery Station, Denee Kitzler: Mayki. Co., Di & Dol Sourdough Goodies, Findlay Lumber Company, Flow Print Co., Grandma’s Attic Decor, Hysteria Company by Ambz, Olive Branch Creations, Sage Creations, Simply Sweet Treats by The Savage Bankers, TimberFork Studios and WolfPenArt.

The shopping does not end there, Downtown shops are also getting into the holiday spirit with the Holiday Passport, a special passport that awards you for shopping.

Kiwani’s Santa House will also be open to give people a chance to give Santa their holiday wishlist. Enjoy cookies and hot chocolate afterward or take a wagon ride downtown while visiting Kiwani’s Santa House held at St. Andrew’s Church from 6-8pm.

For more information on Winterfest, visit visitfindlay.com/winterfest.